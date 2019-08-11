Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Heavily armed Zimbabwe Republic Police details were reportedly seen in Harare on Thursday in anticipation of the much hyped MDC demonstration slated for Friday.

The police were clad in the recently purchased anti-riot gear.

Meanwhile police have issued a statement saying they have retrieved some weapons that were allegedly being stocked by MDC to commit violence on Friday.

The weapons include granite stones and catapults.




MDC issued a statement on Wednesday saying they are proceeding with the peaceful demonstrations which are indefinite.

MDC Spokesperson Damiel Molekele told members of the press that the protest will be rolled out in all cities in Zimbabwe until the desired end is achieved.




President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a last minute call to the MDC to cancel the protests and join the national dialogue to find a solution to Zimbabwe's challenges.





Source - Byo24News

