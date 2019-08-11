Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
The Executive Director of National Monuments and Monuments of Zimbabwe  Dr Godfrey Mahachi will be the guest of honour at an Ambuya Nehanda Repatriation Conference that will be held on the 5th of October 2019 in Leicester United kingdom.

The Conference which is aimed at finding a solution in bringing back the bones of one the heroines of the First Chimurenga Ambuya Nehanda will be guested by Chief Makoni, Dr Masimba Mavaza, Barbra Nyagomo and Pastor Richard Tembo among others.

Former President Robert Mugabe is the one who furst broke the news that Nehanda's bones were displayed at a British museum.

Addressing a heroes day event Mugabe said, "The First Chimurenga leaders, whose heads were decapitated by the colonial occupying force, were then dispatched to England, to signify British victory over, and subjugation of, the local population.

"Surely, keeping decapitated heads as war trophies, in this day and age, in a national history museum, must rank among the highest forms of racist moral decadence, sadism and human insensitivity."

The British Foreign Office then confirmed that "remains of Zimbabwean origin" were in London and it was waiting for Zimbabwe to send technical experts to liaise with museum staff.

"The issue of the potential repatriation of Zimbabwean human remains was first discussed by British and Zimbabwean Authorities in December 2014. The UK has since invited Zimbabwe to appoint technical experts to meet their museum counterparts in London, in order to discuss some remains of Zimbabwean origin."




Dr Mavaza recently wrote that, "In a sense, Nehanda was taken into bondage in her death that was the very beginning of the captivity of the children of Zimbabwe because for the next hundred years, one of their family was not free to be buried in the land God gave them. Joseph was allowed to bury his father

when God did come to rescue Israel and they took even Joseph's bones, it showed that not one one person who lived during Nehandas time is still there today.

"Zimbabwe must stand up to be counted. We cannot allow our heroes to be displayed in a museum somewhere."




