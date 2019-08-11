MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The opposition MDC has reiterated its call for a state of emergency on the energy crisis affecting the country.In a statement issued by the MDC Secretary for Energy and Power Development Jasmine Toffa the party said, "Under the state of emergency, government must convene an Energy Sector Stakeholders Conference involving but not limited to fuel companies, independent energy producers, captains of industry, energy sector workers, consumers and parliament. Amongst other issues."This Stakeholders Conference must discuss liberalization of fuel importation and liberalization of petrol blending as major factors affecting fuel availability, price and durability. Furthermore, the Stakeholders Conference must discuss the effects of the currency crisis on the availability and cost of fuel in Zimbabwe."The MDC further said it believes that whatever increase in fuel prices that is not backed by an increase in salaries is thoughtless, uncaring and anti-people, to say the least."The continued insistence by government that prices of fuel in Zimbabwe must match the average United States Dollar (USD) price in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region while not talking about matching salaries of civil servants to that of their regional counterparts further confirms the regime's anti-people stance." The party added.