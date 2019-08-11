Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols on Thursday announced that he will be visiting victims of the latest violence against civil society and opposition activists to hear their stories and document their injuries.

Several MDC officials and civic society leaders were abducted on Tuesday night and by suspected members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation and subjected to torture.



In a statement the American Embassy said, "The U.S. government is concerned about renewed reports of abductions and assault of civil society members and opposition party members. Harassment and intimidation have no place in a democratic and pluralistic society. We call on the GOZ to condemn these attacks and hold those responsible to account."



Source - Byo24News

