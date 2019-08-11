Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that there will be enough buses to ferry people to and from their destinations tomorrow in spite of the planned MDC Alliance demonstrations.

There were fears that public transport operators, particularly kombis, would not operate during the demonstrations organised by Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance. Speaking to The Herald today, Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) chief executive Mr Everisto Madangwa allayed citizens' fears saying the company will avail adequate transportation for everyone, in and outside the cities.

He said ZUPCO will not park its coaches and will not in any way be affected by the demonstrations and will be in full operation.

"As ZUPCO, we are saying our commuters should not be worried about transport issues during the so called demonstrations. There will be enough buses for them.

"We will not be affected at all by the demonstrations and our buses will be operating as usual, so we are assuring all citizens country wide that there will be reliable and adequate transport for them," he said.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days