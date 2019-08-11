ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development with the concurrence of His Excellency the President and Chancellor of Lupane State University has appointed the following members for a period of 3 years.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo has been appointed as a member of the esteemed Lupane State University Council.In a letter appointment seen by this publication it is said:Some notable members from the region include Dr. Edwin Sibanda, Mr Wisdom Siziba, Engineer Alvord Mabhena, Mr Prayer Moyo, Tichabona Ncube and Mrs Sikhangezile Zhou-Dube.Find the full list below: