AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has sent a message to the nation of Zimbabwe urging them to come out inn their numbers on Friday to send a message to the government that they are not happy with the current state of affairs in the country.In an audio that has gone viral on the internet Chamisa says the demonstrations are not a political demonstrations hence the MDC has dissuaded its members from wearing party regalia.The charismatic opposition leader said the situation in the country is unbearable and the people must show the politicians that power is derived from the people.He added that the MDC had notified and invited the people to the march tomorrow because everyone is affected by power cuts, fuel shortages, abuse of power etc.Listen to the full message below: