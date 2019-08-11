Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A section of farmers and grain dealers have made moves to seek legal recourse against Minister Perence Shiri over Statutory Instrument 145 of 2019.

A Harare lawyer who is representing the farmers said her clients were challenging the exclusive piece of law that give exclusive rights of buying maize to the Grain Marketing Board.

She said her clients complain that it is against the spirit of competition and the takes away the power from the market to regulate itself.

She added that she would not add much detail because of attorney-client privilege.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Retired Air Marshall Perence Shiri enacted Statutory Instrument 145 of 2019 (Grain Marketing Control of Sale of Maize Regulations, 2019) which bans the buying and selling of maize among unauthorized persons in Zimbabwe.

The SI says, "No person or statutory body or company or entity shall buy or otherwise acquire any maize from any farmer or producer otherwise than through the Grain Marketing Board."

The piece of law further prohibits GMB from purchasing maize from individuals or companies who are not contractors.

"No person who is not a producer of maize or who is not a contractor shall sell maize to the Grain Marketing Board. The Grain Marketing Board is hereby empowered to reject any maize delivered by a person other than a producer or a contractor."

However, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has distanced itself from court action against the Minister of Agriculture Perence Shiri.

In a statement the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe National Chairman Tafadzwa Musarara said "The milling industry will not be participating in the ongoing litigation against Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement minister, Honorable Perrence Shiri seeking to set aside Statutory Instrument 145 of 2019 (SI 145) in its entirety," he said.

Musarara said  limitations in the statutory instrument can be cured by engagement  with the Minister.

"In as much as we appreciate, recognize and respect the litigants' constitutional rights to vindicate their position in the courts of law, we believe that the so called ‘limitations' in the Statutory Instrument can be cured through engagement with the Minister of Agriculture."

"GMAZ has got an excellent working relationship with the Government and indeed with Hon Minister Shiri .

Minister Shiri is a listening minister and we are forever indebted to him for the various and numerous dispensations he has granted us," he said.

Minister Shiri could not be reached for comment on the litigation regarding the Statutory Instrument.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

3 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

39 mins ago | 176 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

44 mins ago | 345 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

57 mins ago | 127 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

60 mins ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

1 hr ago | 651 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

1 hr ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

4 hrs ago | 2432 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 1317 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 8078 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

5 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1512 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3588 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

8 hrs ago | 4449 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

8 hrs ago | 1907 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

9 hrs ago | 6945 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

9 hrs ago | 4510 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

11 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7577 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 4123 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

12 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

13 hrs ago | 6207 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

13 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

13 hrs ago | 1915 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

13 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

13 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

13 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

13 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1833 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zifa bombshell

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

13 hrs ago | 467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days