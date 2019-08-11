Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni convicted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHIEF Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni together with his 23 subjects, were today convicted on charges of destroying a villager's property in Ntabazinduna and will be sentenced tomorrow.

Ndiweni (54) and 23 other villagers pleaded not guilty to damaging Mr Fetti Mbele's property but they were convicted by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Gladmore Mushove.

They were remanded in custody at Khami Prisons to Friday for sentencing.

More to follow....

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days