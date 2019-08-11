Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Chinhoyi have arrested Mashonaland West provincial chief lands officer Malvin Tendai Mhaka for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly demanded bribes from white farmers applying for 99-year leases.Mhaka (37) was arrested yesterday after police investigations that were instigated following a tip-off on his criminal activities.Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Inspector Clemence Magbweazara confirmed Mhaka's arrest adding that the crimes were committed between October 2016 and January this year.Details to follow....