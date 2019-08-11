Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A video of banished former Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa preparing for a fight has surfaced on social

Chiyangwa and his vice Omega Sibanda were given life bans for "bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute".

Chiyangwa, who was booted out of office last year, is accused of submitting an incomplete bid document to host this year's Cosafa Cup.

The Cosafa president, Chiyangwa allegedly misrepresented to the southern African regional soccer body that he had secured government backing to host the tournament, which later turned out not to be correct.

Zifa have tried unsuccessfully to recall Chiyangwa from Cosafa.



Source - social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police ban MDC friday demonstration

5 mins ago | 14 Views

Choppies battle heads for EGM

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

27 mins ago | 28 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

27 mins ago | 17 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

1 hr ago | 562 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

2 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

3 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

4 hrs ago | 2534 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 8484 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

6 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 1520 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3609 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

8 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

9 hrs ago | 1912 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

9 hrs ago | 7001 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

10 hrs ago | 4541 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

11 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7606 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 4138 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

13 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

13 hrs ago | 6225 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

13 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

13 hrs ago | 1920 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

14 hrs ago | 4421 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

14 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

14 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

14 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1835 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

14 hrs ago | 1514 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

14 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zifa bombshell

14 hrs ago | 852 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days