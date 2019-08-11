WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

A video of banished former Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa preparing for a fight has surfaced on socialChiyangwa and his vice Omega Sibanda were given life bans for "bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute".Chiyangwa, who was booted out of office last year, is accused of submitting an incomplete bid document to host this year's Cosafa Cup.The Cosafa president, Chiyangwa allegedly misrepresented to the southern African regional soccer body that he had secured government backing to host the tournament, which later turned out not to be correct.Zifa have tried unsuccessfully to recall Chiyangwa from Cosafa.