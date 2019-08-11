Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE BEIT TRUST - SCHOLARSHIPS FOR POSTGRADUATE STUDIES: 2020 IN THE UK AND 2021 IN SOUTH AFRICA



INVITATION TO ZIMBABWEAN CANDIDATES

Every year, the Beit Trustees offer scholarships to partner universities in the UK and South Africa. Graduates who are Zimbabwean Nationals, under the age of 30 (or 35 in the case of medical doctors and veterinarians), are eligible to apply. You should apply directly to the universities listed below. We would advise you to apply to more than one, to boost your chance of acceptance and selection.The scholarship is for a Masters Degree only. The Trust does not fund undergraduate degrees. The awards in the UK are for one-year taught MSc/MA degrees and the partner universities are:• Cambridge University• Edinburgh University• Glasgow University (bio-medical disciplines only)• Leeds University• Oxford University (including for an MPP at the Blavatnik School of Government)• Strathclyde University (engineering disciplines only)Masters Degrees are also offered in South Africa. These are for two-year MSc/MA courses at the following partner universities:• The University of Cape Town• Rhodes University• Stellenbosch University• The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)If you wish to apply, please go to the 'Scholarships' page on The Beit Trust website www.beittrust.org.uk for further details, including deadlines and an application form.Please note: any applications for South African universities will be for the academic year beginning Jan/Feb 2021.As explained on the website, you should apply directly to the universities on this list. If they offer you a place, you should then submit a scholarship application to the Beit Trust (application form on the website above). This should include the offer letter(s), and you should apply as soon as possible, but no later than 12 February 2020. Our Scholarship Selection Board sits in the week beginning 23 March 2020.The Trust will advise successful applicants of the exact date closer to the time.