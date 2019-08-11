News / National
Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing
1 hr ago | Views
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates for January 2020 for the following programs:
a) DIPLOMA IN INTENSIVE AND CORONARY CARE NURSING
b) DIPLOMA IN OPERATING THEATRE NURSING
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
• Registered General Nurse
• A minimum of two years post basic training experience
• A minimum of three months relevant experience in ICU or Theatre
REQUIREMENTS
• Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
• Certified copies:
> Nurses Council of Zimbabwe current practising certificate
> Professional certificates
> National Identity
> Birth certificate
> '0' level and 'A' level certificates (where applicable)
> Marriage certificate (where applicable)
• A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship from employer.
• Applicants should have applied for Manpower Development leave
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
Applications should be addressed to:
The advertiser
Chronicle Offices
Box D100613236
BULAWAYO
The closing date for the applications: 9TH SEPTEMBER 2019
a) DIPLOMA IN INTENSIVE AND CORONARY CARE NURSING
b) DIPLOMA IN OPERATING THEATRE NURSING
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
• Registered General Nurse
• A minimum of two years post basic training experience
• A minimum of three months relevant experience in ICU or Theatre
REQUIREMENTS
• Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
• Certified copies:
> Nurses Council of Zimbabwe current practising certificate
> Professional certificates
> National Identity
> Birth certificate
> '0' level and 'A' level certificates (where applicable)
> Marriage certificate (where applicable)
• A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship from employer.
• Applicants should have applied for Manpower Development leave
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
Applications should be addressed to:
The advertiser
Chronicle Offices
Box D100613236
BULAWAYO
The closing date for the applications: 9TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Source - byo24news
Comments
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo