Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates for January 2020 for the following programs:

a) DIPLOMA IN INTENSIVE AND CORONARY CARE NURSING
b) DIPLOMA IN OPERATING THEATRE NURSING

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE  

• Registered General Nurse

• A minimum of two years post basic training experience
• A minimum of three months relevant experience in ICU or Theatre

REQUIREMENTS  

• Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

• Certified copies:
> Nurses Council of Zimbabwe current practising certificate
> Professional certificates
> National Identity
> Birth certificate
> '0' level and 'A' level certificates (where applicable)
> Marriage certificate (where applicable)

• A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship from employer.

• Applicants should have applied for Manpower Development leave

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
Applications should be addressed to:

The advertiser
Chronicle Offices
Box D100613236
BULAWAYO  

The closing date for the applications: 9TH SEPTEMBER 2019



Source - byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days