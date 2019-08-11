Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

News / National

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates for January 2020 for the following programs:a) DIPLOMA IN INTENSIVE AND CORONARY CARE NURSINGb) DIPLOMA IN OPERATING THEATRE NURSINGQUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE• Registered General Nurse• A minimum of two years post basic training experience• A minimum of three months relevant experience in ICU or TheatreREQUIREMENTS• Detailed Curriculum Vitae.• Certified copies:> Nurses Council of Zimbabwe current practising certificate> Professional certificates> National Identity> Birth certificate> '0' level and 'A' level certificates (where applicable)> Marriage certificate (where applicable)• A letter of recommendation and confirmation of sponsorship from employer.• Applicants should have applied for Manpower Development leaveNB: Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.Applications should be addressed to:The advertiserChronicle OfficesBox D100613236BULAWAYOThe closing date for the applications: 9TH SEPTEMBER 2019