Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu and other individuals fingered in corrupt dealings by the ZANU-PF Youth League.Addressing members of the media on Wednesday evening Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu named the 10 member commission of enquiry that will investigate the corruption allegations against Party members.Below are the names for the commissioners.William Mutomba - ManicalandSheila Mabasa - Mashonaland WestC Mombeshora - Mashonaland EastZvidzai - MidlandsTshinga Dube - BulawayoR Zinyemba - Mashonaland CentralGeneral Khumalo - Matebeleland NorthPatrick Hove - Matebeleland SouthMakwarimba - MasvingoHarare- non yet namedIn an unprecedented move, Zanu-PF youth League came out guns blazing on suspected economic saboteurs 'naming and shaming' party bigwigs involved in a raft of corruption activities, chiefly leading cartels and dictating market rates in illegal foreign currency dealings, diamond smuggling, land barons among other activities of mass destruction to the economy.The Zanu-PF youth league fronted by deputy secretary for youth affairs Lewis Matutu stunned journalists who attended his address at the party headquarters when he waged war against his superiors in the party and some chief government officials among them the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr John Mangudya."Panonetsa John Mangudya must clear his name on illegal foreign currency dealings where some people were found with documents that stated that they were buying foreign currency in the streets on behalf of the RBZ," said Matutu who was in a no-nonsense mood.Big names that were lined up for the guillotine include Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu who has been accused to have played an instrumental role in the looting of diamonds in Manicaland during his tenure as Minister of Mines and Minerals.Matutu acknowledged his respect for Mpofu but humbly asked him to clear his name and absolve himself of the allegations that even spilled to the courts.The list ripped apart top government officials among them, Minister of Tourism Prisca Mupfumira whose association with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is said to have bled the authority , Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring Dr Joram Gumbo whose association with the stinking Zimbabwe Airways deal was questioned, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda who is alleged to have had dodgy deals with ZINARA and youthful transport and logistics mogul Tinoda Machakaire member of Parliament Wedza Constituency.Popularly known as Tinmac, the young politician is alleged to be involved in illegal foreign currency dealings where he has a team which mops hard United States dollar on the streets.The government officials were ordered to clear their names from various allegations that had put the name of the party and government into disrepute and quash President Emmerson Mnangagwa's quest to rebuild confidence and attract investors.The implicated ministers are currently seized with various scandals involving corruption and abuse of funds.The list also included Tafadzwa Musarara of Grain Marketers Association of Zimbabwe(GMAZ), Tongai Muzenda MMCZ chief executive, award winning top accountant and auditor Lipson Mhonda from Unifreight.Former ZIFA CEO Henrieta Rushwaya who has been in and out of courts due to corruption was one of the few women on the list while businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Mulungisi Moyo and Neville Mutvangwa were also on the list.A top medical doctor with medical complexes in the Central Business District, Highfield Machipisa and surrounding areas Dr A.B Shah of Indian origin was also on the list.At the same event, the Zanu-PF youth assembly political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu ‘ordered' implicated Zanu-PF officials not to report for duty with effect from Tuesday.He said those working in government will be dealt with by their appointing authorities.The ZANU-PF youth league gave the people on the list a ‘presumption of innocence' and asked them to clear their names if wrongfully accused.The audacity to publicly name and shame party bigwigs, however, compels critics to submit that the youth leaders have their allegations rooted on solid ground.