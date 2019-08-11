Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC president, Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports that police recovered weapons bent on being used for violence in the August 16 demonstrations indicating that they were not a threat to the government.

Speaking in an interview with an online publication Thursday, Chamisa called on the members of the police force to serve the people.

He reiterated that the demonstrations which would be conducted in the form of a march was to be peaceful.

"Sadly I hear some of the murmuring and disturbing statements coming from our law enforcement agents," he said.

"They are not our enemy. The people are not the enemy. It is the people's force, it is a people's police and that is why on their insignia it is written Pro Popula, Pro Lege, Pro Patria which means, for the people, for the law and for the country so our police force must be able to work for the people, for the law and for the country.

"If there are any people who are bringing stones, those people must be arrested in any event, I do not understand how stones which are not interacting with anything could actually be construed as a threat, these were created by God, they have not been taken by any human being, assuming that there are human beings who are trying to mobilise stones, that is not lawful and that is why we have a police force."

Chamisa scoffed at the idea of stones and primitive weapons being considered as a threat to the president Mnangagwa led government.

"I do not understand how a sack of granite stones could constitute a threat to power, even to a mayor, you can not even overthrow a mayor through stones that are in a sack or through what they are alleging are catapults, even birds can not be threatened by catapults, what more of a government that has guns, machine guns and all other assortments of weapons.

"I appeal to members of the police to do their constitutional duty and provide protection, safety, order and make sure that the people are protected, that the nation is secure, that they become what they are supposed to be in terms of the law, a people police and a police force that is serving the people of Zimbabwe and we hope they perform their duty."

Chamisa accused members of the ruling Zanu-PF of being violent and encouraged all taking part in the demonstrations to not be coerced into engaging in violence.

"We are aware that our colleagues from Zanu-PF will always want to come and cause violence, we know that our people are very resilient and will stop these kinds of issues by being peaceful, do not be provoked and invited in anything that is unlawful, do not be physical or forceful, just be peaceful and that is my plea to the people of Zimbabwe peace has always been in our DNA, it is simple, it is our winning formula and it is our solution, it is sustainable."

A series of demonstrations are scheduled to rock the country from August 16 and it is still unclear as to when they are scheduled to end.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police ban MDC friday demonstration

22 mins ago | 135 Views

Choppies battle heads for EGM

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

44 mins ago | 56 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

44 mins ago | 42 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

45 mins ago | 59 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

1 hr ago | 698 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

2 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

4 hrs ago | 2613 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 1349 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 8795 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

6 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 1528 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3625 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

9 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

9 hrs ago | 1916 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

10 hrs ago | 7041 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

10 hrs ago | 4555 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

12 hrs ago | 3960 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7622 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 4151 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

13 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

14 hrs ago | 6236 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

14 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

14 hrs ago | 1922 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

14 hrs ago | 4461 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

14 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

14 hrs ago | 2669 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

14 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1836 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

14 hrs ago | 1517 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zifa bombshell

14 hrs ago | 853 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days