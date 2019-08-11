Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Choppies battle heads for EGM

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The boardroom battle for Botswana and JSE-listed Choppies Enterprises Ltd, is heading for resolution by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Gaborone on 4 September 2019.

Choppies shares have been suspended on both bourses since 1 November 2018 on account of the company's auditors PwC's inability to finalise the 2018 financial statements due to certain irregularities. Earlier in the year, Choppies founder and Chief Executive, Mr Ramachandran (Ram) Ottapathu made some suggestions to the non-executive directors (NEDs) as to changes to the board and structural changes to the Company. Thereafter on 22 May 2019, the NEDs including former Botswana President, Mr Festus Mogae, suspended Mr Ottapathu.

The NEDs initiated legal and forensic reports which have now been finalised and summaries of these reports were circulated to shareholders via X-News (Botswana) and SENS (JSE) announcements on Wednesday this week.

Mr Ottapathu has been given the right of reply to the legal and forensic reports on X-News and SENS and is preparing his response. He has commented on the reports saying "the summaries are not a true reflection of the reports themselves and the detailed reports clearly indicate that I did not benefit financially in any of the transactions examined, and there is no substance to any of the money laundering allegations levelled against me in the reports and it is inconclusive in its findings".

Mr Ottapathu further stated that ‘We look forward to the EGM which, hopefully, will resolve all these issues and allow us to rebuild the great company that Choppies is -- for the benefit of its stakeholders including customers, staff and shareholders. This is a business we build form scratch and I have given my life to it over the last 27 years'.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police ban MDC friday demonstration

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

22 mins ago | 21 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

23 mins ago | 15 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

58 mins ago | 323 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

2 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

3 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

4 hrs ago | 2517 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 8423 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

6 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

6 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1519 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3609 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

8 hrs ago | 4479 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

9 hrs ago | 1911 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

9 hrs ago | 6985 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

10 hrs ago | 4536 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

11 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 7600 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 4135 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

13 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

13 hrs ago | 6222 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

13 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

13 hrs ago | 1918 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

13 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

14 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

14 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

14 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1835 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

14 hrs ago | 1513 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

14 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zifa bombshell

14 hrs ago | 850 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days