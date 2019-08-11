News / National
Police ban MDC friday demonstration
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have banned the August 16 demonstration that was called by the opposition MDC on Friday.
In a statement issued on Thursday evening the police said, "After due consideration and meetings held with the convener and his legal advisors, the regulatory authority has issued a prohibition notice against the holding of the demonstrations on 16 August 2019.
"Anyone who participates in the demonstration contravenes section 26 (11) of the Public Order Security Act and the law will take its course."
Meanwhile, the opposition is reported to have filed an urgent court case to have the order set aside.
"This week Justice Perm Sec Virgina Mabhiza chaired meetings that had resolved to block demonstrators from entering the town. However today they decided to put a prohibition order on the demo because of mistrust amongst security agencies. MDC is going to the court tonight to lift the order!" journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said.
Source - Byo24News
