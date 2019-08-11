America issues statement on Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The United States expresses its deep concern over the abduction, assault, and torture of civil society and opposition leaders in advance of the planned march on August 16.



The Government of Zimbabwe bears the responsibility to ensure the safety of its citizens under its constitution. We welcome the Zimbabwean government's commitment to investigate these crimes and to bring those responsible to justice.



We encourage those Zimbabweans who wish to seek redress before their government to do so peacefully.



The ongoing polarization in Zimbabwean society, as identified by the Motlanthe Commission and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, underscores the urgent need for a broad-based and inclusive national dialogue.



Such a dialogue, coupled with political and economic reforms, holds the promise of a more prosperous and successful Zimbabwe.



The United States of America Embassy in Harare has condemned the brutal crackdown on opposition members by suspected members of the Central Intelligence Organisation.The Embassy posted a statement after its Ambassador Brian Nichols victims the victims in various hospitals.America has urged the Zimbabwean government to create an environment for a genuine dialogue.Read the full statement below: