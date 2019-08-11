Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chunga, Gumbo battle for TelOne job

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Warriors coaches Moses Chunga and Rahman Gumbo will battle for the TelOne coaching job after it emerged the club leadership will appoint one of them this afternoon.

The Premiership débutantes find themselves in a precarious position on the log standings on position 16th with as many points after 18 rounds of matches.

Youthful coach Joel Lupahla and veteran Jairos Tapera's combination has failed to yield positive results. But the club feels the two still have something to offer to the team and want to retain them in the new set-up.

Desperate to retain their top-flight status, the Gweru-based side have decided to recruit a proven coach to lead the technical department. Club president Lloyd Mtetwa kept his cards close to his chest, although he acknowledged their position on the log standings was a concern.

"Our position on the log is not ideal and we want to quickly climb up the ladder to avoid relegation in our maiden top-flight season. But, if the team is not doing well, you will expect all sorts of rumours. The club executive will, however, map a way forward very soon and we will give an official position after we have made a decision," said Mtetwa.

It has been established that Chunga or Gumbo will come to lead the team assisted by Lupahla and Tapera.

"We have shortlisted Rahman and Chunga. We are not looking at coaches with low profiles, we are building a big project, hence the choice of those who have succeeded at the highest level.

"The appointment of the new coach will be done on Friday and you will be called for a media briefing. "Barring a miracle, in our next game against Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday, either Gumbo or Chunga will be leading the team," said sources.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law fights for Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions wont deter Zimbabwe economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo committee chairpersons another extension of MDC Alliance factional fights

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes 'abduction, torture' of members of the public

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Axe attack gangster in court

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Free condoms

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa ally's hearing deferred

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bosso eye first away three points

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sex in kombi full of passengers

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe risks FIFA ban as SRC call for removal of entire Zifa board

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget gets Parliament's thumbs up

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabweans must ignore Chamisa's calls for anarchy

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

$20m for MDC violence victims

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Churches, retailers frets on MDC Alliance demos

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Civic society plots to smear Zimbabwe at Sadc

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

US$72 000 robbery sucks in policemen

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

MDC Alliance's R27 000 vanishes

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF youths vow to defend people's vote

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

America issues statement on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Police ban MDC Friday demonstration

6 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Choppies battle heads for EGM

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

7 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

7 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

7 hrs ago | 1817 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

8 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

9 hrs ago | 3366 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 1499 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

10 hrs ago | 11355 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

11 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 1586 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

13 hrs ago | 3840 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

14 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

The economics of demonstrations

15 hrs ago | 1367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days