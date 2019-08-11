Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youths vow to defend people's vote

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Manicaland Youth League has warned MDC-Alliance against instigating violence during its planned demonstrations today.

They urged Zanu- PF youths across the province to be vigilant and protect the people's vote. Addressing Zanu- PF youths yesterday, the league's deputy secretary for Manicaland, Kudzai Mariga, called for peace.

"Our Youth League has been and will remain firm in support of His Excellency President Mnangagwa in his efforts to revive the economy, build a better Zimbabwe for the youths and the future generations.

"His fight against corruption is incredibly welcome and we are quite aware that there are more culprits, malcontents and enemies of progress bent on derailing the economy and political reforms witnessed so far," said Mariga.

He said MDC-A's intention was to remove Government illegally.

"These elements of political and social discord have called for the 'peace demonstration' to remove a popularly and constitutionally elected Government beginning on August 16," said Mariga.

He said Manicaland will remain strong in support of President Mnangagwa to build a peaceful Zimbabwe.

"We hereby firmly unequivocally state that Manicaland province is strongly behind President Mnangagwa and Government programme. As such, we will not tolerate, let alone allow violence and chaos in our districts, namely Mutare, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mutasa, Makoni, Chipinge, Buhera, Nyanga and Zimunya Marange.

"The Youth League will not fold hands, watch as elements of disorder abuse people's party Zanu-PF's five-year mandate to govern," added Mariga.

He urged the people of Manicaland to go about their daily chores without fear.

"The Youth League advises the public to carry out business as usual and not to be hoodwinked into committing crimes that they will regret from August 17 as individuals.

"Let it be clear and known that Manicaland Youth League is ready to defend the people's vote," said Mr Mariga.

Source - the herald

