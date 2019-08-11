US$72 000 robbery sucks in policemen

News / National

by Staff reporter

A policeman believed to be part of a gang that was caught on camera while raiding Draycott Farm where it stole over US$72 000, yesterday appeared in court facing robbery charges.Constable Fredrick Moyo (28) of ZRP Harare Central Patrol Unit appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.Moyo was reportedly in the company of Constable Paradzai Matubu, who is stationed in Bindura, and five civilians who have since been placed on remand. Moyo denied the charges and was remanded out of custody to August 22 on $500 bail.He was ordered to report once every Friday at Harare Central, not to interfere with State witnesses and reside at his given address.Prosecutor Mrs Idah Maromo alleges that on July 30 this year, Moyo and Matubu teamed up with Tapera Nyambawaro, Bonface George, Wonder Amidu, Fanuel Chikadaya and Alvin Matunhire, and hatched a plan to steal from Draycott Farm along Delport Road in Harare.Moyo and his accomplices drove to Draycott Farm where upon arrival, one of their getaway cars with four gang members was parked few metres from the main gate. Moyo, who was in the company of the other accomplices, approached the main gate.The gang introduced themselves as police officers to the security guards manning the gate and were allowed to proceed. They confronted Mark Creighton and Philip Butler and introduced themselves as police detectives from ZRP Harare Central.They told the farmers that they wanted to search for drugs on the premises, accusing Creighton and Butler of illegally dealing in drugs.The gang produced police identity cards and Creighton and Butler showed them some pharmaceutical drugs which were in their farm clinic dispensary. During the search, Moyo and his accomplice saw a Chubb safe in one of the offices which they requested to be opened.Creighton and Butler complied and opened the safe in which the gang saw wads of United States dollars and bond notes.One of the gang members inquired on the source of the cash and its legitimacy to which Creighton and Butler provided proof of banking and withdrawal slips. The gang indicated that they were arresting Creighton and Butler for keeping large sums of cash and were taking them to ZRP Harare Central.They took a cardboard box and loaded US$72 454 and a file which had bank withdrawal slips and got into the getaway vehicle.The two complainants were also ordered to get into the other vehicle and proceeded to Harare Central. Upon arrival at Harare Central Police Station, the gang members parked the getaway vehicle along Robson Manyika Avenue.One of the gang members disembarked from the vehicle and walked towards Harare Central Police Station and the remaining gang members in the company of Creighton and Butler drove from Harare Central to Douglas Road in Workington, near Kambuzuma. Whilst at a secluded place the gang stopped their car and ordered Creighton and Butler to disembark from the vehicle.