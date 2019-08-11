Churches, retailers frets on MDC Alliance demos

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC) has called on citizens to snub the call for demonstrations by the power-drunk MDC-Alliance, which are aimed at overthrowing President Mnangagwa.Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, ZACC patron Jimayi Muduvuri said the church was concerned about the call for violent demonstrations which have previously seen property being destroyed."As messengers of God and peace-loving Zimbabweans, we wish to extend and express our concern pertaining to the call for a demonstration by the MDC, which according to us and the status quo in Zimbabwe, is a destructive and unnecessary call," he said."The right to demonstrate is enshrined in the Constitution and democratically granted to everyone but of late, the (Nelson) Chamisa-led party has been contemplating to overthrow the constitutionally elected Government by any means," said MuduvuriThe Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu also slammed the demonstrations and urged his members to conduct their day-to-day businesses unhindered."The CZR has confidence in the country's law enforcement agencies in dealing with any violent situation with threats of destabilising the country. As such, we encourage everyone to go on with their day-to-day business."Whilst it is their constitutional right to express themselves through demonstrations, the opposing political parties should be reminded that previous demonstrations they carried out knew no peaceful ways and led to wanton destruction of property, looting of goods and maiming of innocent civilians while some lost lives."