Zimbabwe risks FIFA ban as SRC call for removal of entire Zifa board

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has formally called for the removal from office of the entire Zifa executive committee led by its president Felton Kamambo and replace it with a normalisation committee.This was revealed by the SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa in a Press statement last night. Mlotshwa also reiterated that the SRC reserved its right to suspend the Zifa board in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act.Mlotshwa is the man who made Zimbabwe to be banned by the Internation Cricket Association ICC."The SRC has of today this 15th August 2019, written to the Secretary-General of Fifa requesting that Fifa invoke Article (8)(2) of the General Provision of the Fifa Statutes to remove from office the entire Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) board and to replace it with a Normalisation Committee. The SRC has reserved its right, in terms of the same correspondence, to act in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act and suspend the entire board itself," said Mlotshwa in his statement.The Fifa Article (8)(2) referred to by the SRC stipulates: "Executive bodies of member associations may under exceptional circumstances be removed from office by the Council in consultation with the relevant confederation and replaced by a normalisation committee for a specific period of time."It was not immediately clear last night whether the SRC action was in line with the letter of demand it wrote to Zifa in July listing a number of demands following disturbances that rocked the Zimbabwean camp during the Total Caf Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.The SRC letter to Fifa comes in the wake of a bloodbath during which Zifa imposed life bans on its immediate past president Phillip Chiyangwa and his deputy Omega Sibanda, while board member Chamu Chiwanza was expelled.The trio is accused of bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute.Zifa also disbanded the Warriors' technical staff and players with immediate effect, and said players called up for national duty needed to be patriotic and committed.