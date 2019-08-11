Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex in kombi full of passengers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Victoria Falls has been arrested for engaging in sex with a minor girl in a moving commuter omnibus full of passengers.

The Form Four girl, now 16, is seven months pregnant following the consensual sexual encounter that took place on December 24 last year in a kombi that was heading to Jambezi from Victoria Falls.

Nhlalwenhle Mpofu, a general hand at Victoria Falls Municipality and residing in Chinotimba suburb, pleaded guilty to engaging in sex with a young person when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate, Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentence. His lawyer, Mr Thulani Nkala of Dube, Nkala and Company said Mpofu deserved a second chance as he had shown remorse by pleading guilty.

"The accused is a young person who is gainfully employed and incarcerating him will destroy his future as he will be unemployed. Besides, the age difference is small as the complainant is 16," said Mr Nkala.

Prosecuting, Mr Bheki Tshabalala said Mpofu and his unnamed friend offered to have the complainant and her younger sister sit on their laps as the vehicle was full. Along the way, Mpofu and the complainant had consensual sex.

"On December 23 the accused proposed love to the complainant who rejected. The following day the complainant boarded a kombi to Jambezi and the accused was also in the kombi. The kombi was full and the complainant and other girls were made to sit on the accused and his friends' laps," said the prosecutor.

The court was told that along the way, Mpofu unzipped his pair of trousers and had sex with the complainant in the presence of her younger sister and other passengers.

The matter came to light in May when the complainant's aunt suspected that she was pregnant. The girl revealed that she had not had her periods for five months.

A report was made to the police leading to Mpofu's.
Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law fights for Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions wont deter Zimbabwe economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo committee chairpersons another extension of MDC Alliance factional fights

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes 'abduction, torture' of members of the public

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Axe attack gangster in court

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Free condoms

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa ally's hearing deferred

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bosso eye first away three points

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe risks FIFA ban as SRC call for removal of entire Zifa board

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget gets Parliament's thumbs up

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabweans must ignore Chamisa's calls for anarchy

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

$20m for MDC violence victims

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Churches, retailers frets on MDC Alliance demos

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Civic society plots to smear Zimbabwe at Sadc

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

US$72 000 robbery sucks in policemen

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

MDC Alliance's R27 000 vanishes

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF youths vow to defend people's vote

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chunga, Gumbo battle for TelOne job

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

America issues statement on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Police ban MDC Friday demonstration

6 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Choppies battle heads for EGM

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

7 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

7 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

7 hrs ago | 1818 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

8 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

9 hrs ago | 3366 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 4062 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 1499 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

10 hrs ago | 11355 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

11 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 1586 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

13 hrs ago | 3840 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

14 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

The economics of demonstrations

15 hrs ago | 1367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days