Bosso eye first away three points

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS are targeting their first set of three points on the road when they clash with perennial rivals, Caps United, at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The last time Bosso won a game away from Barbourfields Stadium was when they beat Triangle 1-0 at Gibbo last season. In their last 15 away games, Highlanders have drawn seven times and lost six.  

The bad away record is something coach Mandla Mpofu hopes to fix, starting with the Caps United encounter.

"We are searching for our first win away from home, which is the most important thing for us at the moment. I have been challenging the boys to get those three points away from home. We know it is not going to be easy because Caps United are a tough side which wants to win the league, making it even more difficult for us. As much as we carry the underdog tag going into this one, Highlanders is a big club and they cannot afford to take us likely. We are having a good run at the moment and the boys are motivated so we expect to bring a positive result," said Mpofu.

Mpofu remains unbeaten in the five games that he has been in charge of Bosso this season, winning twice and drawing thrice.  Bosso are not playing their best football at the moment, but their ability to grind results is pleasing. After grinding results against army sides Chapungu and Black Rhinos, Highlanders made it two wins in a row for the first time this season.

Bosso have moved into the top 10, sitting in ninth place with 23 points from 17 games. Mpofu said they will not be setting themselves unrealistic targets, but their major focus is just to do well.

"The boys have been working hard to ensure that we move from where we were. We have made strides since l took over, but we are still not happy with the position we are in, we can do better. We want to win games as much as possible and l am glad the boys have shown great commitment and are working hard. The target for us at this moment is to do well. We want to make sure that whatever position we are in come end of season, everyone will be satisfied with it," Mpofu said.  

Fixtures Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Chapungu (NSS), Harare City v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), TelOne v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot).

Sunday: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Caps United v Highlanders (NSS), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Mushowani v Ngezi (Trojan), Triangle v FC Platinum (Gibbo).


Source - chronicle

