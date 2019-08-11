Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Free condoms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) has said sexually active people should not panic over a recent increase in price of condoms as the organisation continued to issue them free of charge.

Provincial education and marketing officer, Mr Herbert Chikosi said efforts were underway to establish dispensaries for Protector Plus - the most affordable condom brand in the country - at most busy places to provide protection against HIV infection.  

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSIZ) announced the price increase of Protector Plus in a memorandum recently.

A packet of Protector Plus which was selling at between $2 and $3 in many shops now costs $6, raising fears that some, especially youths might not afford them, resulting in an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Mr Chikosi said some organisations had increased prices due to donor fatigue as they were no longer get funding like before.

"While it is true that prices of some condoms have been increased, we still have options as ZNFPC still gives them for free," said Mr Chikosi.  

"We therefore urge those who want to indulge, to look for free condoms at public hospitals and even workplaces. We know that there are those who are shy to get these 'tools of trade' at public places and they are the ones who may feel the pinch. Efforts are being made to install condom dispensaries at most busy places," he said.

Mr Chikosi said condoms were in different categories with some meant for commercial purposes given their attractiveness but the general public should go for the ones given for free. "We have condoms meant for social marketing and those are the ones we encourage people to use as they are not sold.  

"There are some meant for commercial purposes and are found in the shops. However, generally, condoms should remain affordable if we are to effectively reduce the incidence of STI and new HIV infections," he said.

Correct and consistent condom use has been shown to be effective in preventing STI and HIV infection when used as a component of a larger education and prevention strategy. Proper use of condoms during sexual encounters greatly reduces the chance that an HIV-positive person will infect their partner.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law fights for Chiyangwa

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa says sanctions wont deter Zimbabwe economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo committee chairpersons another extension of MDC Alliance factional fights

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes 'abduction, torture' of members of the public

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Axe attack gangster in court

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa ally's hearing deferred

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Bosso eye first away three points

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sex in kombi full of passengers

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe risks FIFA ban as SRC call for removal of entire Zifa board

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget gets Parliament's thumbs up

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabweans must ignore Chamisa's calls for anarchy

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

$20m for MDC violence victims

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Churches, retailers frets on MDC Alliance demos

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Civic society plots to smear Zimbabwe at Sadc

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

US$72 000 robbery sucks in policemen

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

MDC Alliance's R27 000 vanishes

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF youths vow to defend people's vote

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chunga, Gumbo battle for TelOne job

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

America issues statement on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Police ban MDC Friday demonstration

6 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Choppies battle heads for EGM

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

WATCH: Defend Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy castigates demos

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

'Utilize your right to demonstrate' argue Chief Ndiweni - how naïve, there is lot more at stake here

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

6 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

7 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

7 hrs ago | 1813 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

8 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

8 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

9 hrs ago | 3364 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 1499 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

10 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

10 hrs ago | 11347 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

11 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 1586 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

13 hrs ago | 3840 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

14 hrs ago | 4746 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

The economics of demonstrations

15 hrs ago | 1367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days