Axe attack gangster in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN who was part of a seven-man gang that allegedly attacked a storekeeper in Nkayi with okapi knives, an axe and knobkerries for being rude has appeared in court.

Khangelani Nkomo (42) was part of a gang that allegedly stabbed and axed Mr Smile Sibanda for responding rudely when they asked him where they could find the owner of the shop who happens to be his brother.

Nkomo pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Trynos Hutawashe. On his initial appearance in July, he had been remanded to yesterday.

The magistrate further remanded him in custody to September 3 for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on December 27 last year at around 4PM, Nkomo went to Sithokozile Lusinga shop in Nkayi and asked Mr Sibanda about his brother's whereabouts and he allegedly responded rudely. What Mr Sibanda said to anger the gang was not revealed in court.

"Nkomo struck the complainant with an axe intending to kill him and he further stabbed him on the back of his neck with an okapi knife. The accused person allegedly damaged a door on Mr Sibanda's shop by striking it several times with an axe," he said.

Mr Mada said the storekeeper was rushed to Mbuma Mission Hospital in Nkayi as he sustained deep cuts on the head and neck.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days