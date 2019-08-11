Bulawayo committee chairpersons another extension of MDC Alliance factional fights

News / National

BULAWAYO councillors have elected new committee chairpersons amid factional tussles to control decision-making bodies in the local authority.The elections were held on Thursday last week at a time when councillors are reportedly divided along factional lines within the MDC Alliance.One of the camps is allegedly being fronted by the Mayor Clr Solomon Mguni while the other is led by the Deputy Mayor Clr Tinashe Kambarami who recently sparked chaos together with Ward Four Clr Silas Chigora when they violently ejected Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, from office.Clr Mguni, however, reinstated the Town Clerk before a special full council ratified his decision.In an interview, Mr Dube confirmed the election of the new committee chairpersons."It's important for the councillors to have changes in the committees although it has no major bearing in the running of council. The five elected committee chairpersons sit in the General Purposes Committee which is the human resources committee. So most of the councillors want to be part of that committee because it is the one that deals with staff recruitment," said Mr Dube."The elected members are Clr Mlandu Ncube as the Finance and Development committee chairperson. Clr Mzama Dube is his deputy. Town Lands and Planning is chaired by Clr Pilate Moyo with Clr Sinikiwe Mutanda as the deputy. Health, Housing and Education committee is chaired by Clr Lilian Mlilo deputised by Clr Concilia Mlalazi, Future Water Supplies and Water Action committee chairperson is Clr Sikhululekile Moyo with Alderman Siboniso Khumalo as the deputy. Environmental Management and Engineering Service committee is chaired by Alderman Ernest Rafamoyo and Alderman Norman Hlabani is his deputy."He said councillors elected Clr MacDonald Chunga as audit committee chairperson being deputised by Alderman Monica Lubimbi. Mr Dube, however, said the audit committee members chairperson and his deputy will not constitute the General Purpose committee.A councillor who spoke on condition of anonymity said the committee chairpersons elections became just another extension of factional fights in the MDC Alliance."What has been clear is that there are serious factional divisions among councillors. This past committee chairperson election was another opportunity for the two camps to weigh their strength in council. Remember committee chairpersons have control over developments at the council, they occupy the powerful General Purposes Committee so whatever happens in council they would have an influence in how decisions are taken. The factions knew this as they went to for the elections."Previously, the camp led by Deputy Mayor (Tinashe Kambarami) enjoyed control among councillors but after that embarrassing scuffle with the Town Clerk some of his colleagues defected to the other camp and the composition to the chairpersons speak to that as the other camp is seen as more sober," said one of the councillors. Clr Chigora is one of the councillors who lost committee chairperson elections where he was eyeing to retain his post as Finance and Development Committee chair.