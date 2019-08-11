Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa says sanctions wont deter Zimbabwe economic reforms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
President Mnangagwa says he understands the hardships that citizens are facing as a result of austerity measures, which have been compounded by natural disasters.

He said although the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) - Government's blueprint for the economy - occassioned difficulties, it lays a base for sustained economic turnaround to occur.  

He said this in a letter he wrote on Wednesday in response to the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations' pastoral letter.

He also chastened greedy businesses that profiteered at the expense of consumers. The President decried the continued imposition of sanctions on the country, but was positive that they would not deter Zimbabwe from charting its way forward.

"I fully agree and acknowledge difficulties which our people are facing as we seek to re-gear our economy after years of weak performance and even negative growth," said President Mnangagwa. He said that Government was putting necessary reforms to turn around the economy and better the future of all Zimbabweans.

"We must continue on the path of reforms in spite of temporary hardships for a better tomorrow. Indeed signs of recovery and positive growth are now ample, with clear indications that more jobs are now being created than ever before.  

"The efforts are beginning to pay off as our country becomes more and more compliant with international benchmarks, while winning more and more international goodwill and support," he said.  

President Mnangagwa urged everyone, including the industry, to pull in one direction in support of government efforts to address the economic challenges and re-engagement exercise as the country can't do it alone.

"As Government intensifies its engagement and re-engagement efforts, I implore you as our conscience industry to play your part as best as you know how, in bringing about this much needed rapprochement.  

"Zimbabwe cannot continue along the path of isolation. Needless to say economic recovery and growth require an environment of peace engendered by all Zimbabweans moving beyond the divisive and distracting election mode we all were in a year ago.

"Economic reforms do spawn many difficulties, especially on vulnerable sections of our society. This is the more so amidst a bad agricultural season such as we have had. It is for this reason that Government must put in place mechanisms for cushioning vulnerable members of our society who are susceptible to economic shock," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged the church to feed the hungry and protect the vulnerable as well as support government food distribution exercise. He said that government has concluded grain importation deals with various countries to avert food crisis until next harvest period.

President Mnangagwa said Government has started the food for work programme in some areas of the country. Turning to the transport sector, President Mnangagwa said government will continue to invest in viable and affordable transportation.

"Regarding transport costs which have been rising against static or even diminishing incomes and livelihoods, Government continues to invest in a viable public transport system by replenishing Zupco's fleet, and adapting our rail system to commuter needs," he said.

President Mnangagwa blamed greed from some unscrupulous business people as the reason behind the escalating prices of basic commodities. "The ever escalating prices of basic commodities continues to worry us. Whilst the prevailing price instability may be attributable to the ongoing reforms, some price movements are unjustifiably traceable to sheer greed.

"We all need to raise our voices against such business malpractices, especially in a difficult year such as we face," he said.

On wages and salaries, the President said the private sector must take a cue from government to adjust working conditions for their employees.

"While Government continues to review wages and salaries for its workers, the same can hardly be said of the private sector where wages remain static or eroding.  

"Again we must continue to appeal to our business sector to empathise with the hard-pressed working class," he said.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days