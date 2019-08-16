Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Churches meet Chamisa over protests

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 07:29hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) on Wednesday met MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to discuss, among others, the party's planned protests after voicing concern over potential outbreak of violence.

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) have also expressed the same concerns, before calling on Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to find common ground for dialogue.

ZCC general-secretary Kenneth Mtata told NewsDay yesterday that the clergy were ready to facilitate dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa to prevent the country from sliding into chaos. This was after their meeting with the MDC leader at the party's offices in the capital on Wednesday.

"The church sees protests as a constitutional right, which must be exercised peacefully. Our meeting (with Chamisa) was meant to emphasise this double-sided commitment to constitutionality and peace.

"We raised concerns regarding the potential violence in light of the previous protests," Mtata said in an interview.

Mtata was accompanied by Eric Ruwona (ZCC advisory board vice-chairperson), Kennedy Gondongwe (ZCC board member), Sam Sifelani (ZCC ecumenical liaison officer) and Tinashe Gumbo (programmes officer).

"He (Chamisa) was very appreciative of the visit by the church. He confirmed his commitment to the comprehensive national dialogue process. He stated his interest to meet President Mnangagwa to build a shared vision for a united nation

"There will be efforts to communicate the outcome of the meeting with President Mnangagwa," Mtata added.

The ZCC also released a statement detailing the outcome of the meeting the church leaders had with Chamisa.

"The meeting agreed that the establishment of a multi-stakeholder consultative platform to ensure a broad-based ownership of the reform agenda could be one outcome of the national dialogue," the statement read in part.

It adds: "The church leaders agreed to reach out to his Excellency President Mnangagwa to (i) convey the MDC leader's request for a bilateral meeting as well as (ii) for the church leaders to engage his Excellency on a broad range of issues of national concern."

Mnangagwa on Wednesday said he was also open for dialogue, but on unconditional terms. The MDC has set terms such as Mnangagwa's legitimacy question as one of the terms for the dialogue. The MDC has also insisted that Mnangagwa must 'sit' with its Chamisa in a meeting convened by a neutral convener. Mnangagwa has been having political parties dialogue meetings with some fringe opposition parties that participated in the 2018 presidential elections. The MDC has snubbed the meetings.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

19 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

30 mins ago | 152 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

34 mins ago | 65 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

54 mins ago | 478 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1137 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2529 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

5 hrs ago | 2475 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3287 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3305 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1927 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days