Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa to implement Motlanthe recommendations in September'

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 07:29hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT says it is currently seized with the modalities to implement a wide range of reforms recommended by various election observer missions and the Kgalema Motlanthe commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the killing of civilians by the military on August 1 in post-election violence.

Justice permanent secretary Virginia Mabiza said the inter-ministerial committee chaired by Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi would submit its full set of recommendations next month for action by Cabinet.

"We have met more than three times and the ultimate intention is for us to come up with an ultimate implementation matrix on some of the key reform recommendations from the Motlanthe commission and also what came from the different observer missions who observed our elections," she said.

Mabiza, a key figure in Mnangagwa's government after being appointed head of secretariat to the Motlanthe commission and now heading the secretariat of the inter-ministerial committee, said compensation and justice for the victims remained integral.

"Key to the recommendations are the issue of compensation, the issue of bringing to account those that may be held responsible of the shootings of August 1. The various observer missions made a lot of recommendations as proposing electoral amendments to our laws. We have taken most of the recommendations on board and it's now up to Cabinet to approve what has come from our committee," she said.

Critics have accused government of talking more than they are committed to act, with victims of the shootings saying a year later, it was just still talk and no action, but Mabiza said it would be done.

"Government is very committed to implementing these reforms to the extent that they are practicable. For example, if you look at the observer mission reports, you also have to subject them to the test of constitutionality. If they are ultra vires our Constitution, we may not be able to implement them," she said.

Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn), which has developed a tracking tool on the electoral reforms recommended by election observers, said although nothing had been done, they were still hopeful.

"We wrote to the inter-ministerial committee and also delivered the compendium of electoral recommendations by the various observer missions. You might also want to know that we have developed a tracking tool to see which recommendations are taken on board and implemented," Zesn said.

"At the moment, there is nothing that has been implemented, but we have noted that reforms are being discussed in government, Parliament and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, that in itself is good."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Living together during a divorce - What you should know

3 mins ago | 1 Views

PHOTOS: Doug Coltart tortured

23 mins ago | 163 Views

General Chiwenga and Mphoko to take Mnangagwa to court?

44 mins ago | 864 Views

PROPHECY: Zimbabwe Prophet warns Cyril Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 2811 Views

BREAKING: Coltart arrested

3 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Xenophobic scare targets foreign truck drivers in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2220 Views

PHOTOS: Gumbura reunites with family

5 hrs ago | 5354 Views

Chief Ndiweni is not above the law

5 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Zimbabwe's Educate partners with UK's SympliFi

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

Marvelous Nakamba set for big things with Aston Villa

6 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Cleric 'reveals' Mnangagwa plot

7 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Chamisa goes for the kill

7 hrs ago | 7010 Views

Mnangagwa top advisor quits

7 hrs ago | 6285 Views

'Zanu-PF won people's mandate and will not share it with MDC' - illegitimate, rigged elections

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe-Iran scholarship goes 19 months without stipend from govt

7 hrs ago | 221 Views

Why you should consider adding Engineered Oak Flooring to your home

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zacc against abuse of power

7 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Court throws away RTGS$ challenge

7 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Sanctions frustrating Mnangagwa's plans to upgrade riot gear'

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

2 die in Birchenough road accident

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Old Mutual adopts hyperinflationary accounting for its Zimbabwe unit

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti sues First Mutual Holdings for $15m

7 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

7 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Gweru shelves prepaid water meter project

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chief Ndiweni finally applies for bail

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

Business partner seeks dismissal of Mombeshora's property claim

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gunmen open fire on MDC MP's house

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Dabengwa Foundation seeks hero status for Lesabe, Moyo

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Are Zimbabwe MPs doing us any good?

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bees sting woman to death

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

Lulu ready for Chitembwe

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Probe underway on Gonyeti 'kidnapping'

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

UK To Zimbabwe September shipping dates (SPONSORED)

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Likukuma fired as ZTA boss

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Prophet 'kidnaps' baby for prayer session

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Demand for solar doubles DPA client base

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

US ambassador dodges Mnangagwa govt

7 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Bulawayo woman brutally killed in UK

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Indian gold merchant invests in Zimbabwe sector

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Government gains $375 million

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Econet launches digital mobile bureau de change

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Harare to invest in more solar traffic lights

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chitungwiza Residents demand forensic audit

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ acts on money transfer agents' consumer rip-off

7 hrs ago | 981 Views

Sadc resolutions portend well for Africa's unity

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Customers welcome new Zesa tariff system

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Chamisa using people for his own selfish ends

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chibaya arrested over anti-Mnangagwa demos

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to open Harare agric show

7 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days