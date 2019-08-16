Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimnat offers expenses paid participation in Capetown marathon

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 07:32hrs | Views
Zimnat is offering its social media followers an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Capetown to participate in the annual Sanlam Marathon next month.

The marathon, which takes place from September 22 to 23, is the only Gold status marathon on the African continent. Every year the marathon attracts over 23 international running clubs, including a world class elite field of athletes and more than 15 000 runners.

As a way of making life better, Zimnat will be giving away an all-expenses paid trip to three lucky winners – two social media followers and one member of staff – who will participate in the marathon.

To stand a chance to win, all that is needed is to follow and tag Zimnat's social media pages with a video or picture of how one would get ready for a marathon with a partner or a friend.

Alternatively, would-be winners can post and tag Zimnat in a video of them sharing a story about someone who has been instrumental in their success.

This is in line with this year's theme – #LifeIsAMarathon, you can't do it alone.  Zimnat and Sanlam strongly believe in teamwork and working together towards achieving life goals and targets.

The winners will be selected by the general public by tallying up the post with the most likes.

Zimnat's social media pages can be accessed on https://www.facebook.com/Zimnat/, https://twitter.com/zimnatofficial,   https://zw.linkedin.com/company/zimnat.

Zimnat will also be giving away some branded running vests until the start of the marathon so everyone is guaranteed a share of the give-aways.

The give-away competition will run until 20 August to give enough time to prepare travel and living arrangements for the winners.

The marathon is not only a chance to travel and sightsee with a partner or friend but also a chance to cultivate a culture of taking care of one's health and fitness.  This opportunity is open not only to avid athletes but to anyone whor would love to start a health-conscious journey.

Zimnat is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent. The company offers businesses and individuals a variety of products including motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.

Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

17 mins ago | 76 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 579 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1676 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 823 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 832 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1299 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2996 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6211 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days