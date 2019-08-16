News / National
Zimnat offers expenses paid participation in Capetown marathon
Zimnat is offering its social media followers an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to Capetown to participate in the annual Sanlam Marathon next month.
The marathon, which takes place from September 22 to 23, is the only Gold status marathon on the African continent. Every year the marathon attracts over 23 international running clubs, including a world class elite field of athletes and more than 15 000 runners.
As a way of making life better, Zimnat will be giving away an all-expenses paid trip to three lucky winners – two social media followers and one member of staff – who will participate in the marathon.
To stand a chance to win, all that is needed is to follow and tag Zimnat's social media pages with a video or picture of how one would get ready for a marathon with a partner or a friend.
Alternatively, would-be winners can post and tag Zimnat in a video of them sharing a story about someone who has been instrumental in their success.
This is in line with this year's theme – #LifeIsAMarathon, you can't do it alone. Zimnat and Sanlam strongly believe in teamwork and working together towards achieving life goals and targets.
The winners will be selected by the general public by tallying up the post with the most likes.
Zimnat's social media pages can be accessed on https://www.facebook.com/Zimnat/, https://twitter.com/zimnatofficial, https://zw.linkedin.com/company/zimnat.
Zimnat will also be giving away some branded running vests until the start of the marathon so everyone is guaranteed a share of the give-aways.
The give-away competition will run until 20 August to give enough time to prepare travel and living arrangements for the winners.
The marathon is not only a chance to travel and sightsee with a partner or friend but also a chance to cultivate a culture of taking care of one's health and fitness. This opportunity is open not only to avid athletes but to anyone whor would love to start a health-conscious journey.
Zimnat is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent. The company offers businesses and individuals a variety of products including motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.
