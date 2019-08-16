Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher walks with bullet lodged in backside

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 07:33hrs | Views
A SCHOOL teacher, who was shot by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) during the August 1, 2018 protests, has been walking with a bullet lodged in his buttock after failing to raise cash to undergo a surgical operation to remove the projectile.

Loveday Munetsi, who is represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel the military to compensate him in the sum of $492 500 for the injuries he sustained as a result of the gunshot wound.

In his summons, Munetsi cited Defence, Security and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and ZNA commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, as respondents.

According to Munetsi, the incident leading to his injuries occurred on August 1, 2018 when, after closing his office at Construction House along Leopold Takawira Street, following reports that the army was violently cracking down on civilians in the central business district, he started walking along Nelson Mandela Street to meet a private taxi to take him home.

He, however, came across a truck full of armed soldiers who started firing gun-shots indiscriminately in the direction of innocent pedestrians along the same street and when he tried to run for safety, he was shot at on his right buttock.

"A passer-by assisted the plaintiff (Munetsi) to get into a taxi. He was urgently taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where the wound was X-rayed. But a specialist surgeon advised that due to the depth of the bullet, it was too risky to operate on him and have the bullet removed, as this could cause paralysis," his lawyers said.

On August 2, 2018, Munetsi was reportedly transferred to the Avenues Clinic, where his condition was monitored until his discharge on August 10, 2018.

"Medical expenses to date amount to $39 500 and the taxi fares to his reviews have cost him $1 000 to date," they said.

"For a year, the plaintiff has suffered severe chronic back pain due to the bullet wound, and has sought further expert advice. He has been recommended for specialist facilities. Medical costs for the surgery will amount to US$3 700."

The lawyers said in future, Munetsi will require physiotherapy and pain medication to recover from surgery. The total cost will be $20 000.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

17 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

28 mins ago | 127 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

32 mins ago | 56 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

52 mins ago | 450 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1101 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2482 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2468 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3271 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3299 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6636 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1924 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 804 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 932 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days