Mozambican faces deportation for overstaying

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED Mozambican diamond dealer was nabbed in Mutare for overstaying in the country and is now facing deportation.Lebbe Ninema (29), who was represented by Mutare lawyer Farai Matinhure, this week appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who fined him $250 before ordering his deportation.It is the State's case that on June 15, 2018, Ninema entered Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post in Mutare.He was granted 30 days to stay in the country, which expired on July 15, 2018.However, Ninema overstayed by one year and 23 days.On August 9, 2019, he proceeded to the immigration offices in Mutare, asking for an extension of his days in Zimbabwe, upon which it was discovered by an informant that he had overstayed his visit. The informant arrested the accused and escorted him to Mutare Central Police Station.