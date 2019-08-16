Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman seeks protection order against brother, in-law

A CHIPINGE woman has applied for a peace order against her brother and sister-in-law, after theyallegedly threatened to axe her for possessing goblins which were tormenting the family.

Memory Maruta of ZBS Gaza township, told Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware that she was living in fear of being attacked by his brother, Sam and his wife, Gelly Bande, who are of a violent disposition.

She said she was seeking a protection order so that she lives in peace.

"I am the complainant in this matter and the respondents are Sam Maruta, my blood brother and his wife, Gelly Bande. The respondents are violent to me. They are accusing me of possessing some goblins and causing illness to them. On July 23, the respondents came to our mother's place, where I had parked my vehicle and Sam smashed the windscreen to my vehicle," said Maruta.

"The respondents threatened to attack me with a machete and kill me. They are of violent nature. I am now afraid they might attack and harm me. The first respondent (Sam) threatened to burn himself with petrol after killing me and I am no longer living in peace as a result of the respondents' violent behaviour. I am seeking protection of the law. I am, therefore, applying for a protection order."

However, Sam and his wife, said they were not opposed to the granting of the protection order, but Memory of causing him to be involved in an accident.

"The applicant (Memory) took my R15 000, which I had managed to get after being involved in mining and she bought herself a car. She caused me to be involved in an accident and now I am paying the damages of the other car alone," Nembaware granted the protection order with both sides' consent.

