Nyamukondiwa gets US scholarship

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019
Zimbabwe's golf sensation Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa has moved to the United States after he clinched a golf scholarship with Western Texas University.

The 18-year-old golfer made an impressive performance at the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship recently held at Biltmore Golf Course in Miami, Florida in the US, and also won the Harare amateur golf tournament.
Tafadzwa's father, Tawanda Nyamukondiwa, told NewsDay Sport that this was an opportunity that his son will use to fulfil his dreams.

"I am very happy considering where we started and this is a big achievement and a true testament to all the junior golfers in Zimbabwe that if they get support, they can do well," he said.

"The corporate world, I think they should come on board to support the sport so that we can have as many junior golfers representing us out there. Some of the guys that have had the scholarship before include Kielan Vincent, Stewart Crog and Mbongeni Maphosa, to mention a few, and some are still there studying while some have finished."

The senior Nyamukondiwa encouraged parents to give their children a chance to do a sporting discipline of their choice as that could help provide opportunities in future.

"Let's support our children if they decide to do sports and as for me, I am glad of my son's achievement. He also won the Harare amateur tournament in which he scored 78 on the first day, 69 and 71 second day and on the last day, he scored 72 and this is also a clear testament to Heritage School, where he attended, and I also have my daughter who is studying there. She is a golfer and will be participating at a tournament in Kenya on September 8," he added.

Zimbabwe Golf Association secretary-general Lazarus Clever hailed the golfer for the breakthrough and said he was hopeful the youngster will do the country proud.

"As the Zimbabwe Golf Association, we want to express our gratitude and to wish Tafadzwa all the best in the United States and we hope he will take the journey seriously in order to achieve the best in future. This is a major breakthrough for him and will motivate other golfers," he said.

Tafadzwa started playing golf in August 2011 at Wingate Park Golf Club and later moved to join Chapman Golf Club, where he has remained a member.

At the age of 15, he captained Zimbabwe in a tri-nations tournament.

He went on to represent Zimbabwe in the All-Africa Golf Championship which Zimbabwe hosted in 2017 at Royal Harare Golf Club.
He then represented Zimbabwe in Japan in the Toyota World Golf Junior 2017.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days