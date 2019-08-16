Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe CSOs scrutinise Marriages Bill

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 07:35hrs | Views
A GROUP of civil society organisations (CSOs) are working with grassroots communities to ensure that the Marriages Bill contains sections that promote women and discourage early child marriages.

The organisations, which include Plan International, Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) and the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association yesterday met various groups of people from Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East for the training of trainers on the Bill, which is set for public hearings soon.

In various interviews during the training workshop attended by traditional leaders and various other participants, attendees said they realised the importance of the Bill in dealing with negative patriarchal inclinations, hence they were adequately preparing for the hearings.

"The people that are gathered here work with various community-based organisations across five districts of Zimbabwe," Michelle Bonzo Brings, a lawyer with WLSA, said.

"They work mostly around issues to do with children and some of them also work with women. The importance of this training is so that they can go back to their communities and unpack the Bill in a simplified manner so that citizens are able to contribute meaningfully on consultations that are going to take place.

"We are looking at the ban of child marriages and perhaps the gaps that need to be addressed in effectively banning child marriages and make sure that our traditional leaders, who will be marriage officers, can satisfy themselves that they are not pledging children into marriages."

Bonzo-Brings said they were also focusing on issues regarding rights for women in marriages and with particular reference to property rights.

"This is not covered in the Bill, but it is a gap which needs to be addressed. We are also trying to see how the Bill can protect women who are neither in a civil marriage nor customary marriage for various reasons, among them disabilities or financial issues among couples, but without interfering with the sanctity of marriage."

Blessing Mushohwe, a child rights and protection adviser with Plan International, said the objectives of training CBOs is to prepare communities to fully utilise the opportunity presented by the marriage Bill to fight certain vices.

"We unpack the marriage for community members and when Parliament goes there, they will participate meaningfully," he said.

"Our focus is on child marriages and we are hoping that this Marriages Bill is going to protect children's rights. We are looking at having a concrete law that criminalises child marriages."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

25 mins ago | 113 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

55 mins ago | 779 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 711 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2782 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2865 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5768 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1840 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days