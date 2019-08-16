Politburo appoints commission to probe Obert Mpofu

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has appointed a nine-member commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against ordinary citizens, senior ZANU-PF members and Government officials.This follows the decision by the Zanu-PF Youth League to name and shame people accused of corruption in the country.Speaking at a Press briefing soon after an Extraordinary Politburo session in Harare yesterday, ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu said the Politburo has appointed members of the commission of inquiry to investigate corruption allegations.In the fight against corruption, Mpofu said the Politburo announced the nine Central Committee members from the country's ten provinces who will constitute the commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption levelled against members.Mpofu said the members are William Mutomba (Manicaland), Sheilla Mabasa (Mashonaland West), C. Mombeshora (Mashonaland East), Major Max Zvidzai (Retired) from Midlands, Tshinga Dube (Bulawayo), Rodwell Zinyemba (Mashonaland Central), Major-General Sibangumuzi Khumalo (Retired) from Matabeleland North, Patrick Hove (Matabeleland South), Clemence Makwarimba (Masvingo). Mpofu said Harare province is yet to recommend a Central Committee member to be part of the team."Harare Province still has to make a submission on the recommended comrade," he said.Mpofu said the Politburo has also noted with concern, party cadres who have allegedly interfered with the restructuring exercise in Harare and Bulawayo provinces hence the delay in the completion of that exercise."The Politburo has reiterated that discipline is a prerequisite for membership and any cadres who indulge in such activities are dissuaded from such practices," he said.The Politburo, Mpofu said also applauded the party's victory in by-elections conducted so far."Our party as the bedrock of our communities continues to gain strength in the Second Republic. This is exemplified by the recent resounding victory at our by-elections in the constituencies of Nyanga, Lupane East, Bubi and Nkayi Wards. The Party is confident to garner more votes in the upcoming by-elections of Mangwe, (Matabeleland South), Zaka East (Masvingo) and Glen View South in Harare," said Mpofu.