Chiwenga bounces back

by Mary-Kate Kahari

Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, has reportedly started to fully recover from his health woes at a top notch Beijing military hospital and is bouncing back, Spotlight Zimbabwe reported.A senior aide in the VP's office who was recently with him here in Pretoria, before his transfer, has for the first time revealed Chiwenga's true state of health, which is in sharp contrast to what President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been telling the nation, further revealing that government is not on top of developments in China and could have been slapped with an information blackout by the military, and only receiving general censored updates of Chiwenga's health, for security and political reasons.We reported last month that Chiwenga was being treated at The General Hospital of the People's Liberation Army (PLAGH) in the Chinese capital, and that China's medical experts had found an antidote for Chiwenga, who is suspected to have suffered multiple poisoning attacks through food and his home water supply, from his nemesis in the ruling Zanu-PF angling for his job.The institution attending to the VP has provided health and medical care to the leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, the PLA's general headquarters, and to the troops stationed in Beijing.Chiwenga's recovery news is certain to send shivers running down the spine of Mnangagwa's inner circle, who are said to have been anticipating the former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander becoming incapacitated and eventually having to to be relieved of his top post on health grounds. It is also not sweet music in the ears of Zanu-PF heavyweights, who had started jostling for Chiwenga's position, after prematurely popping political champagne bottles hoping for his demise.Media reports last week indicated that the vice president's health troubles had ignited a scramble for his presidium seat, with current defence minister and ruling party national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri emerging as a front-runner. Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, was also named among contenders of the post, and thought to be formidable because of her husbund, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who also has ties to China, where he was Zimbabwe's Ambassador for six years between December 2002 to December 2006.Another political couple, that was said to be eying the second highest post in the land by Zanu-PF insiders from the shadows, are the Moyo family, of foreign affairs minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo and his wife Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, who was promoted by Mnangagwa in May to become the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). However SB Moyo is believed to belong to Chiwenga's faction, which is fighting for Zanu-PF control with Mnangagwa's faction."The vice president is bouncing back soon, as he is fully recovering from treatment," said the VP aide in a telephone interview this week. "He (Chiwenga) does not wish to make his exact nature of treatment and progress known for political and security reason. The information in the public sphere about his health situation from government is incomplete, as he appears to be now out of the woods. China wants to monitor him closely, and he should be coming home at an opportune time."The VP aide said there has been mystery surronding Chiwenga's illness, and speculation that he was suffering from liver damage to multiple organ failure, because people do not know the true story."A lot has been said about his health, with some speculating that he was suffering from a liver disease, to reports of multiple organ failure, simply because the true story had hitherto been untold. According to a close family member of the VP who I cannot name, our vice president was poisoned using food on multiple occasions ever since the military intervention in November 2017, but is very lucky to be alive because the poisoning was done by amateurs. Furthermore the other untold dimenson disclosed by the family member is to do with spiritual afflication and attack. You should know that there are evil forces out there, and the VP was targeted by elements who do not want him to succeed the current leader as president. Spiritual affliction and attack is not physical and therefore difficult to examine and explain. The good news is that China found an antidote for the poisoning and are also good at not simply treating illness, but rather about taking care of the whole person, body, mind, and spirit, through what they call 'The Five Shen of Chinese medicine'.The Five Shen of Chinese medicine are the spirits associated with each of the body's five yin organ systems (Heart, Kidney, Spleen, Liver, and Lungs).Government especially Mnangagwa himself has been kept guessing about the VP's condition, releasing press statements bereft of meaningful detail.In a statement last Tuesday, prepared by his office Mnangagwa said China had completed extensive tests on Chiwenga and was now beginning treatment, describing his condition as "remarkably stable"."Further to my communication last month updating the nation on the condition of our Vice President, Dr CGDN Chiwenga, I wish to add that the Vice President has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese medical team attending to him, thus paving way for the commencement of actual treatment," Mnangagwa said."While it is too early in the treatment process, I am advised that the vice president's conditions remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members."Chiwenga's enemies have been on a propaganda campaign of annoucing his death in recent times.Last month A letter allegedly written by the Clerk of Parliament of Zimbabwe was circulated on social media announcing the death of the former military chief, which was dismissed as a hoax.Zimbabwean social media users are known to report deaths of prominent politicians only to be proved wrong.