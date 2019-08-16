Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe has last laugh as economic crisis reaches breaking point

by www.msn.com
16 Aug 2019 at 08:13hrs | Views
The fault lies entirely with the ruling Zanu-PF party, which has lost its legitimacy

When Zimbabweans are expressing nostalgia for Robert Mugabe you know things must be bad. Yet it is now common to hear that things are worse under Emmerson Mnangagwa, president since a 2017 coup than during the darkest days of the man he deposed. Zimbabwe is in humanitarian meltdown.

Food is in such short supply that some people have stopped taking their HIV medicine because they cannot afford to pay for the meals that must accompany tablets. In what was once the breadbasket of southern Africa, many people are down to one meal a day — or less.

The World Food Programme says one-third of the country's 14m people are "marching towards starvation".

Zimbabwe is in the midst of its worst drought in 40 years. Low dam levels have deprived the country of electricity, adding to misery by plunging hungry people into the dark. But make no mistake. The main cause of Zimbabwe's suffering is economic mismanagement.

Mnangagwa's government has brought in tough measures, backed by the IMF, to stabilise a wrecked economy. They have made things worse. After years of massive deficit spending, the government is now living within its means in an effort to get finances back on track and, eventually, re-engage with an international community that treats it as a pariah state.

The problem is Zimbabwe has no means by which to live. Zimbabwe's currency was scrapped in 2009 after a dose of hyperinflation that saw wallets replaced with wheelbarrows. A few years ago, the government introduced bond notes and electronic money, which goes by the catchy name of real-time gross settlement dollars.

These were pegged at a fictional one to one to the US dollar, though there were almost no reserves to back them up. The fiction is now over. In June, in an effort to normalise the whole crazy system, the government abolished the use of US dollars, restoring the fantastical RTGS currency as the sole store of value. Printing stopped.

The imaginary peg was abandoned. An RTGS dollar is now worth 10 US cents. Savings have been laid to waste. The price of almost everything has ballooned. A loaf of bread can gobble up a few weeks' pension.

Even civil servants, the nominal middle class in what was once a relatively prosperous country, are paid the equivalent of $1.80 a day, below the international poverty line. Inflation doubled to 175 percent in July. The government has suspended the publication of inflation figures. Once again, hyperinflation looms. People have reached a breaking point.

The opposition is calling for a nationwide strike on Friday. The last time it took similar action in January, security forces reacted with jackbooted ferocity. At least 13 people were killed, dozens of women raped and hundreds beaten up as armed men went house to house. In the aftermath, the opposition went quiet. This week, Nelson Chamisa, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader, is talking the language of revolution.

"We now need to do the work, roll up our sleeves and we, as a people, be our own liberators," he said. The government, mindful of popular uprisings in Algeria and Sudan, is treating the challenge as an existential threat. It will shoot to kill if necessary. Zimbabwe, paradoxically, is still one of Africa's brightest prospects. Its people are among the best educated in the continent, testimony to one of the few things Mr Mugabe got right. Millions of qualified exiles are waiting to return should the Zanu-PF party vacate power after decades of misrule.

When Mnangagwa replaced Mr Mugabe in 2017, the idea had been to re-engage with the international community, settle longstanding debt arrears and get investment flowing back into the country. That now looks a more distant prospect than ever.

This is the fault of Mnanagagwa, who has been unable or unwilling to change Zanu-PF's authoritarian spots. Nor has his government stopped stealing. Even so, there is a case for the US to drop its objection to financial re-engagement with the country.

Without a new injection of money, even the most competent government could not solve Zimbabwe's economic woes. Cutting it off from finance amounts to backing it into submission. That policy is counterproductive. Driving ordinary people to desperation is no way to promote democratic change. There's little evidence that allowing the country to, say, borrow from the IMF would prolong Zanu-PF's rule. International engagement might just as soon hasten its demise.

Still, it would be quite wrong to blame Washington for Zimbabwe's woes. Zanu-PF is a past master at doing exactly that. In fact, the fault lies entirely with the party, which long ago lost its legitimacy. Zimbabwe scrapped its currency a decade ago. The country could breathe again if it scrapped its ruling party too.

Source - www.msn.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 89 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 596 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1694 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 827 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2301 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2998 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3111 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6222 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days