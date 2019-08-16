Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zimbabwe tycoon left for dead in SA

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 08:17hrs | Views
Simon Rudland, co-owner of the Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), was seriously injured in an apparent assassination attempt in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

The footage below was sent to The Citizen on Thursday morning. You can see the Porsche Boxster Rudland was travelling in pull up and then the white VW Golf GTI with the suspects arrive behind him.

After the shooting, he immediately made his way to hospital.



FITA chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni confirmed the shooting to News24 on Thursday.

Two assailants in the white car waited at the offices of FITA in Norwood, Johannesburg. As Rudland and his lawyer arrived for a FITA meeting, one man fired nine shots with a handgun to Rudland's head area. One bullet struck him in the neck. He has since been hospitalised and is being kept in intensive care. The source said the suspects had been identified by way of CCTV.

"It comes as a shock to all of us," Mnguni said. "At this stage police are investigating. This is something we take seriously."

Mnguni said Rudland has not yet been able to communicate as to what exactly happened. He said he would speak to Rudland during the course of Thursday morning.

"We have to allow Mr Rudland to recover."

Mnguni said he was not aware of any threats that Rudland may have received prior to the incident. "Our priority now is to ensure that Mr Rudland is safe."

FITA has since released a preliminary statement confirming "the occurrence of an incident outside our offices yesterday. In this regard FITA will issue a statement during the course of today.

"We further confirm that members of the SAPS attended at our offices for purposes of conducting their investigations and they were inter alia handed CCTV footage of the aforementioned incident.

"There will be no further comment on this issue for now and we ask that the SAPS be allowed to conduct their investigations," the statement concludes.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele could not immediately supply any information regarding the incident. He told News24 he would follow up with the relevant police station.

Last year, City Press reported that about 26.8% of all cigarettes sold in South Africa were "illicit" and that this trade was dominated by one local company: Gold Leaf Tobacco.

Its directors are Johannesburg-based Ebrahim Ahmed Adamjee and Rudland, who is a Zimbabwean.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

15 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

27 mins ago | 105 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

30 mins ago | 43 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

50 mins ago | 425 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2437 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2453 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3261 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3285 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6608 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1920 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days