Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 08:20hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, yesterday made a last ditch call to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to call off today's demonstration that many fear could degenerate into total chaos instead calling for "peaceful, constructive dialogue".

This comes as the MDC, the country's biggest opposition party will today roll out demonstrations in Harare to protest the escalating political and economic crises in the nation with analysts warning of a possible repeat of the January fuel protests when dozens were killed and scores others suffered gunshot wounds after protests turned violent.

Without mentioning Chamisa by name, Mnangagwa said "riots and destructive violence" would not resolve Zimbabwe's deepening economic crisis.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open &amp; my arms remain outstretched.  Riots &amp; destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward</p>&mdash; President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) <a href="https://twitter.com/edmnangagwa/status/1161886807446949888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2019</a></blockquote>

Chamisa's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has called for peaceful protests in all major urban centres, with the biggest march set for Harare on Friday.

The MDC says the protests are to force Mnangagwa to agree to a dialogue with Chamisa which the party says should be held under the facilitation of a neutral foreign mediator carrying an African Union and United Nations mandate.

Mnangagwa, who is due to attend a SADC summit in Tanzania this weekend, said on Twitter: "The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open and my arms remain outstretched. Riots and destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue is the way forward."

MDC deputy president Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa was not genuine about engaging the MDC.

Biti told ZimLive: "The right to demonstrate is enshrined in the constitution and it is our democratic right to exercise the same. Mnangagwa is not genuine about genuine dialogue. If he was, he would create the conditions necessary for that to happen. He would stop abducting our people. He would not seek to negotiate on Twitter. He would ensure that the issue is tabled in Dar es Salaam to allow SADC to guarantee the process and allow an agreed facilitator.

"When Mnangagwa gets genuine, he knows where we are. We are at 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare."

Mnangagwa has initiated a dialogue process with smaller parties who competed with his Zanu-PF party in disputed elections last year. The MDC, which does not recognise Mnangagwa as president, has refused to participate in that initiative, demanding foreign mediation.

Several rights activists were abducted and tortured on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Human rights lawyers said the activists were interrogated over the planned MDC protests which begin in Harare before moving to Bulawayo on Monday. Similar street marches will be held in Masvingo, Mutare and Gweru.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

15 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

26 mins ago | 98 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

29 mins ago | 42 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

50 mins ago | 420 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1073 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2431 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1523 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2452 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3258 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3283 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6605 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1920 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days