Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, yesterday made a last ditch call to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to call off today's demonstration that many fear could degenerate into total chaos instead calling for "peaceful, constructive dialogue".This comes as the MDC, the country's biggest opposition party will today roll out demonstrations in Harare to protest the escalating political and economic crises in the nation with analysts warning of a possible repeat of the January fuel protests when dozens were killed and scores others suffered gunshot wounds after protests turned violent.Without mentioning Chamisa by name, Mnangagwa said "riots and destructive violence" would not resolve Zimbabwe's deepening economic crisis.

The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots & destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2019