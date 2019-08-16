Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa government blames G40 for activists' abduction

by newzimbabwe
16 Aug 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has blamed an apparent abduction attempt on some rights and opposition activists on a Zanu-PF faction once led by Grace Mugabe, wife to ousted President Robert Mugabe.

In a statement Thursday, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said the government suspected there could be a third hand in the alleged abduction of some vocal citizens which is bent on tarnishing Mnangagwa's image.

"We have noted with concern and distress reports of alleged abductions and torture of citizens by unknown assailants in Harare. As Government, we undertake to uphold the rights of citizens to be treated with dignity and respect," he said.

"Since the emergence of the new dispensation, there has always been a force comprised of discharged and disgruntled former members of the old establishment, of whom some are trained. These have shown a determination to impair President Mnangagwa's image as a sincere reformer through various acts of malice and criminality in order to cause both local and international outrage.

"This is a Third force that we have reasonable grounds to be in existence. It's hands in the incidences of alleged violation of human rights, where established cannot be discounted," read the statement.

On Wednesday, human rights activist, Tatenda Mombeyarara and MDC youth leader Blessing Kanotunga made claims they were abducted and tortured by unknown assailants.

Mangwana further said police are still in the process of investigating the cases.

"Whilst the Zimbabwe Republic Police are still investigating these allegations and establishing their veracity, Government would like to inform the public of the following: Torture, arbitrary punishment and degrading treatment by anyone is contrary to the provisions of the Constitution and ethos of the Second Republic," the statement read.

"The police will leave no stone unturned in efforts to detect, and act upon any violation of human rights," he added.

In his statement, Mangwana mentioned the other names of the people who were abducted.

"Earlier in the day, there had been reported violent altercation between Mr Gumbo and Mr Shamboc Chivese, also of Mufakose over an allegation of abuse of Constituency Development Fund by Hon Susan Matsunga. This is reported to have degenerated into a fistfight and open threats were made. Police are investigating whether the alleged abduction and the said violent incident are related," he said.

"On the 14th of August 2019, the police also received a report on the alleged abduction and assault of one Blessing Kanotunga of Mufakose.

"Investigations are underway, Tatenda Mombeyarara also made a report to the police, saying that he had been abducted from Chitungwiza and assaulted Tuesday night, before being dumped in Hatfield."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

15 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

27 mins ago | 107 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

30 mins ago | 44 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

50 mins ago | 425 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2441 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 941 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2454 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3262 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3285 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6609 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1920 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days