Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe youths vow to join Chamisa demo

by newzimbabwe
16 Aug 2019 at 08:27hrs | Views
YOUTHS from the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T have vowed to defy a party directive not to participate in a demonstration organised by the rival MDC, insisting the protest was necessary because people are suffering.

MDC-T vice president Obert Gutu Wednesday appeared on State broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBC) denouncing the protests.

The party‘s spokesperson Khaliphani Phungeni has also rubbished the demonstrations, which the main opposition says were to register Zimbabweans' growing disgruntlement over a deteriorating economic situation in the country.

But the party's national youth spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe said Gutu's comments were unfortunate.

"People are suffering. We cannot tell people not to attend the demonstrations. It is unfortunate that my vice president is against the demonstrations," said Dzirutwe.

The youth spokesperson said it was wrong for his party to tell suffering Zimbabweans not to be part of a process aimed at alerting authorities on the suffering they were going through.

"If people do not want to attend, simple. There is going to be low turnout and that will be a sign that people are tired of demonstrations.

"The honest truth is that there is so much suffering in the country. So, how do you come out and tell people that you cannot demonstrate? They will make their own decisions," said Dzirutwe.

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC kick-starts its nationwide demonstrations in Harare this Friday before taking the protests to other urban centres in the country.

Zimbabwe is reeling under a severe economic crisis which has seen prices of goods and services accelerate way ahead of wages that remain stagnant.

Government is at pains to convince locals its austerity measures introduced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube were well intentioned and tailored to rescue the troubled country from its deep economic hole.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

26 mins ago | 92 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

29 mins ago | 40 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

49 mins ago | 412 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1066 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2422 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1521 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2449 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3250 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3280 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6604 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1919 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 927 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days