Mnangagwa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to visit the town of Morogoro in Tanzania to pledge solidarity and offer condolences following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed 70 lives.The president would be in that country on a state visit and to attend the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit for heads of state and government.Tanzania was home to Zimbabwean freedom fighters during the Zimbabwe bush war.That's where the Zimbabwe African National Union also held its national consultative conference that called for intensification of the armed struggle. Rumour has it that it is also where Julius Nyerere and the Zanu cabal came up with the gukurahundi concept.Tragedy struck Morogoro last week when a fuel tanker exploded killing 70 people.The president would also attend the 39th ordinary summit of SADC heads of state and government from Friday. The summit will be updated on the status of the region's economy, health, and food security.It will provide policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post-2020 agenda.