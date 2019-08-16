BREAKING: High Court bans MDC demonstration

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

High Court Judge Justice Justice Musakwa has dismissed an MDC Alliance an MDC urgent chamber application to seeking to overturn a prohibition order by the police blocking a planned anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstration in Harare.MDC Alliance Vice president Tendai Biti said they will proceed to hold demonstrations in other cities like Bulawayo, Mutare and Gweru.Meanwhile Some MDC Alliance supporters have gathered at the corner of Jason Moyo Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street in Harare despite the prohibition order.More details to follow…