MDC cancels demonstration

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Alliance has called off today's demonstration. Addressing journalists after the court hearing, Tendai Biti said their will now pursue demonstrations in other towns next week.@ChronicleZim @capitalkfm @StarFMNews pic.twitter.com/5amtaCYUcy — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) August 16, 2019

The opposition MDC has reportedly called off today’s much-hyped demonstration after Harare High Court dismissed an urgent court application to set aside the prohibition notice issued by the police.The Herald has quoted MDC Vice President Tendai Biti saying the party will now pursue demonstrations in other towns next week.Most parts of Harare as businesses feared for the security of their property. Heavily armed police and military officers patrolled the Capital City from Thursday evening.