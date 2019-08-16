120 illegal foreigners arrested in Hilllbrow on Wednesday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

At least 120 illegal immigrants were nabbed at the notorious Hillbrow suburb on Wednesday night during a joint SAPS and JMPD operation targeting condemned buildings.In a statement on Friday JMPD Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said there were at least 70 undocumented foreign nationals arrested at Idle Wild building on Kapteijn street as well as 108 packets of dagga retrieved in the same building.Minnaar added that another 50 illegal immigrants were arrested at the Flemming Hall building. The was a tragic incident when two immigrants tried to escape by jumping from the 2nd and 5th floor of the building.One died due to injuries while the other is in hospital under police guard.The police are engaged in an operation targeting criminals and illegal immigrants in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.The operation was launched after some immigrants business owners threw stones at a police vehicle that was seeking to impound counterfeit goods.