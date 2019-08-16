WATCH: Police fatally beat elderly woman during protests

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Harare fatally beat up an elderly lady who during the protests that happened in Harare on Friday.A video footage which has gone viral shows police descending on the protesters and beating them indiscriminately.The elderly woman falls to the ground and police officers kick her and beat her with button sticks until one officer comes to help her.The Ministry of Information has issued a statement saying: We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma Roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are underway to establish her condition.The Harare protest went ahead even after the High Court issued an order barring it from taking place.