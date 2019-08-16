Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Police fatally beat elderly woman during protests

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 Aug 2019 at 13:28hrs | Views
263 Chat
Police in Harare fatally beat up an elderly lady who during the protests that happened in Harare on Friday.

A video footage which has gone viral shows police descending on the protesters and beating them indiscriminately.

The elderly woman falls to the ground and police officers kick her and beat her with button sticks until one officer comes to help her.





The Ministry of Information has issued a statement saying: We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma Roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are underway to establish her condition.
The Harare protest went ahead even after the High Court issued an order barring it from taking place.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

13 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

25 mins ago | 80 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

28 mins ago | 35 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

48 mins ago | 393 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1048 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2396 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1510 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2443 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3235 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3272 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6588 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1915 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days