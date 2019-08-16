Latest News Editor's Choice


Police assure Zimbabweans

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 Aug 2019
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that the safety of the citizens and their property is guaranteed amidst the protest that took place in the CBD on Friday morning.

In a statement the police said, "The ZRP would like to assure the nation that generally the situation is calm. The High Court has given a ruling against the demonstrations and we expect all peace loving and law abiding citizens to respect the verdict."

The police said they have deployed officers on the ground to handle what they termed as unruly elements.

"We are aware that there are some unruly elements bent on fomenting anarchy by disrupting the smooth flow of business activities in Harare CBD in defiance of the court ruling. We are firmly on the ground to maintain law and order."



Source - Byo24News

