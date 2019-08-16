Police assure Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I’m convinced that people are setting up @edmnangagwa whilst he’s away at a regional @SADC_News meeting. Whoever is briefing security seems to be misleading them — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) August 16, 2019

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that the safety of the citizens and their property is guaranteed amidst the protest that took place in the CBD on Friday morning.In a statement the police said, "The ZRP would like to assure the nation that generally the situation is calm. The High Court has given a ruling against the demonstrations and we expect all peace loving and law abiding citizens to respect the verdict."The police said they have deployed officers on the ground to handle what they termed as unruly elements."We are aware that there are some unruly elements bent on fomenting anarchy by disrupting the smooth flow of business activities in Harare CBD in defiance of the court ruling. We are firmly on the ground to maintain law and order."